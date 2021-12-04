Georgian PM meets with President of FIBA Europe

Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili met President of the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe, Turgay Demirel, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Current situation in the field of basketball was discussed within Georgia, along with the findings of monitoring carried out in the process leading to EuroBasket 2022.

The Head of the government and visiting official summarized the achievements made by Georgian basketball players and defined the prospects of future cooperation.

According to the PM, it is gratifying that Giorgi Kartvelishvili, Secretary General of the National Federation of Basketball in Georgia is among the board Members of FIBA Europe. He is a President of FIBA Europe Legal Commission as well.

Irakli Garibashvili noted that the visit of FIBA management in Tbilisi is yet another evidence of a special attention toward Georgian basketball, thereby manifesting in the high degree of trust.