Saakashvili: reconciliation is the best option for everyone

Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili says that ‘national reconciliation,’ referring to making peace between the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party and his United National Movement, ‘is the best outcome for everyone,’ Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In his recent Facebook post from Gori military hospital where he has been undergoing treatment since November 19 after his 50-day hunger strike, Saakashvili called on the government ‘to act reasonably and accept reconciliation, otherwise the fight (of the opposition) will become more intense in the coming days.’

He also said that the country’s State Security Service is ‘spreading rumours’ on his return to Rustavi prison ‘which on the one hand aims to blackmail me and my supporters, and on the other hand shift the public attention to other issues (from protests).’

Saakashvili says that doctors do not recommend his transfer to prison from the military hospital.

Saakashvili called off his 50-day hunger strike on November 19 after he accepted his transfer to Gori military hospital for treatment.

The third president, who is now a citizen of Ukraine and holds an official post there, says that he returned after eight years in political exile ‘to remove the Georgian Dream government from power.’

He was convicted in absentia in Georgia in 2018 for abuse of power and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Saakashvili has also been charged with five other offences, including illegal seizure of property, embezzlement, abuse of power, illegally crossing the border and illegal rally dispersal.

The Georgian Dream government says that ‘everyone is equal before the law, and that Saakashvili will have to serve his sentence.