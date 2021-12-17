Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market
Latest
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh