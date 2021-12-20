Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Georgia reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases, 4,127 recoveries, and 45 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 22,001 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,145 tests were rapid, while the remaining 7,856 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 910,456 people, among them, 863,076 have recovered and 13,116 have died.

There are 30 people currently in quarantine, 5,774 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,071 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 20, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,792 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

