Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 986 new COVID-19 cases, 3,193 recoveries, and 71 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 19,701 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,938 tests were rapid, while the remaining 6,863 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 925,354 people, among them, 885,056 have recovered and 13,583 have died.

There are 43 people currently in quarantine, 5,070 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 903 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 27, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,502 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

