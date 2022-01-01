Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1
Trend:
Georgia reported 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, 1,553 recoveries, and 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.
A total of 34,234 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,590 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,644 were PCR tests.
Georgia’s total case tally reached 936,844 people, among them, 896,868 have recovered and 13,860 have died.
There are 57 people currently in quarantine, 4,495 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 832 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.
