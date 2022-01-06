Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 3,567 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 recoveries, and 41 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 41,236 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 24,593 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,643 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 949,176 people, among them, 908,813 have recovered and 14,082 have died.

There are 55 people currently in quarantine, 4,372 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 936 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 6, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,867 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm