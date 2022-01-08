Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Georgia reported 2,622 new COVID-19 cases, 1,126 recoveries, and 28 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 27,539 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,309 tests were rapid, while the remaining 13,230 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 956,032 people, among them, 911,666 have recovered and 14,156 have died.

There are 51 people currently in quarantine, 4,368 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,228 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 8, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,699 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

