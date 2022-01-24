Toyota Caucasus becomes member of Business Association of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Toyota Caucasus decided to become the member of Business Association of Georgia (BAG), Trend reports via the press service of the Association.

According to the BAG, this step is important for the growth and development of the Association, as well as for strengthening the communication network.

“We are pleased to have a new member who is largerly represented in the region and is one of the leaders in the sector. We hope our cooperation will be useful and productive,” Soso Pkhakadze, the President of the Georgian Business Association, said.

Toyota Caucasus is the official representative office of Toyota and Lexus in the Caucasus region, which imports cars and original spare parts to the Georgian and Azerbaijani markets.

