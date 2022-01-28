Swiss train manufacturer eyes building factory in Georgia

Georgia 28 January 2022 10:46 (UTC+04:00)
Swiss train manufacturer eyes building factory in Georgia
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund unveils volume of soft loans issued in 2021 Business 11:31
Georgia shares data on number of plastic cards in circulation Georgia 11:30
EU intends to implement land project close to Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 11:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy spares for pumps Tenders 11:22
Azerbaijani doctor discloses most effective way to protect against omicron variant of COVID-19 Society 11:21
TCS world's second most valuable IT brand, Infy fastest growing Other News 11:10
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with WCO Sec-Gen (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
Uzbekistan establishes export of agricultural products to Latvia Uzbekistan 10:47
Swiss train manufacturer eyes building factory in Georgia Georgia 10:46
Azerbaijan launches Tableau program for analyzing indicators of import, export operations Economy 10:37
Azerbaijan preparing action plan within "Peace for Culture" initiative - ministry Society 10:36
Turkmenistan proposes to include Turkmenbashi Port in INSTC Transport 10:35
Azerbaijan, Georgia to conduct joint tourist trips Georgia 10:34
Robinhood posts $423 mln net loss, shares sink after hours US 10:14
MOEX index up 1.23% at trade start Russia 10:08
Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW Other News 09:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 28 Finance 09:44
Germany’s RBC Consulting eyes expanding co-op with Azerbaijani companies Economy 09:43
Oil heads for sixth weekly gain amid supply concerns Oil&Gas 09:38
India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021: WGC Other News 09:29
Number of cyberattacks on Azerbaijani companies tripled in 2021 - Span Azerbaijan ICT 09:24
Kyrgyzstan reports about 11 servicemen injured as result of conflict on border with Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 08:54
Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds World 08:50
We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 08:13
Croatian companies preliminary talks on investment opportunities in Azerbaijani liberated territories - ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO) Politics 08:00
Iranian National Soccer Team wins its way into World Cup Iran 07:49
Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik section of state border is stable Kyrgyzstan 07:19
Three more citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured as result of conflict on border Kyrgyzstan 07:04
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 82,180 Turkey 06:32
3 police officers shot in U.S. Houston, suspect at large US 05:51
Brazil's top court subpoenas Bolsonaro in leaked documents case Other News 05:07
Morocco extends health emergency state until Feb. 28 Arab World 04:23
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on ceasefire and military withdrawal from border Kyrgyzstan 03:41
N.Korea confirms latest weapons tests Other News 02:57
Kyrgyzstan evacuates 1,470 residents from villages bordering Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 02:39
Jordan says 27 drug smugglers killed at border with Syria Arab World 01:50
Turkish 'kindness train' departs for Afghanistan with 748 tons of aid Turkey 01:33
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting on incident at border Kyrgyzstan 01:15
EMA conditionally approves Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Europe 00:40
Georgia – Uzbekistan trade turnover up Georgia 00:12
Tajikistan reports civilian casualties as result of incident on the border Tajikistan 27 January 23:43
Kyrgyz Border Service: Tajik side again violated bilateral ceasefire agreements Kyrgyzstan 27 January 23:20
Tajik side does not cease fire and continues to pull up military equipment, personnel Kyrgyzstan 27 January 22:41
Turkey calls for thaw in Ukraine - Russia tensions Turkey 27 January 22:36
Civil protection services of Kyrgyzstan transferred to emergency mode Kyrgyzstan 27 January 22:27
Tajikistan pulls heavy equipment to the border - State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan 27 January 22:02
Five Tajik citizens injured in conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 27 January 21:49
Iran, Uzbekistan to develop transit ties Iran 27 January 21:11
Turkish Airlines' Chairman of the Board of Directors resigns Society 27 January 21:07
Azerbaijan's Zangilan Airport to be included into ICAO catalog Economy 27 January 20:51
Chairman of Azerbaijan's National Television and Radio Council talks details of switching to HD format (Exclusive) Society 27 January 20:25
Azerbaijan records increase in loans issued for real estate sector Economy 27 January 19:19
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 18:59
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 18:42
Kazakh president suggests to set up transport and logistics consortium with India Kazakhstan 27 January 18:42
Trade turnover between Central Asian countries and India unveiled Business 27 January 18:09
Launch of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation to help prevent incidents - Russian MFA Politics 27 January 18:05
Azerbaijan launches engineering-geological studies in Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 27 January 18:01
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining increases its stake in Canadian mining company Economy 27 January 17:57
Turkmenistan and US discuss bilateral cooperation Business 27 January 17:44
Azerbaijan announces auction to privatize state enterprises, vehicles Finance 27 January 17:42
Azerbaijani gymnast to participate in Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 27 January 17:24
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender for tubing repair Tenders 27 January 17:18
Azerbaijan records increase in export of products by industrial zones Economy 27 January 17:18
Azerbaijan to hold auction for helicopters (PHOTO) Economy 27 January 17:17
European natural gas prices to fall this year Oil&Gas 27 January 17:13
Armenian PM may visit Turkey Politics 27 January 17:11
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan hold another meeting on "Dostlug" field Oil&Gas 27 January 17:09
Global oil market to flip into surplus in 2022 Oil&Gas 27 January 17:07
Georgia’s electricity exports skyrocket Georgia 27 January 17:06
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 27 January 17:06
Turkmenistan allocates loans to expand natural gas fields exploration Oil&Gas 27 January 17:03
Azerbaijan Industry Bank’s assets down in 2021 Finance 27 January 16:55
“We became the first company in CIS region to receive ISO 37001 certificate” Economy 27 January 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 January 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 3,361 more COVID-19 cases, 1,132 recoveries Society 27 January 16:43
Azerbaijan unveils volume of investments made in industrial zones Economy 27 January 16:42
Swiss company eyes creating assembly line for trains in Georgia Georgia 27 January 16:41
Azerbaijani Muganbank's assets edge up Finance 27 January 16:34
Poland’s Catholic Church marks Day of Islam Europe 27 January 16:34
Georgia announces launch date for regional enterprise dev't program (Exclusive) Georgia 27 January 16:23
Azerbaijan to simplify civil UAV registration procedures Economy 27 January 16:13
Azerbaijan, Iran holding talks on construction of Astara-Rasht railway - official Transport 27 January 16:00
EBRD discloses results of its investments in Uzbekistan for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 15:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Society 27 January 15:28
Criminal case of former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee classified as "Top Secret" Kazakhstan 27 January 15:28
Assets of Azerbaijan's Yelo Bank increase in 2021 Finance 27 January 15:25
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan ends 2021 with loss Finance 27 January 15:24
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province increase Business 27 January 15:21
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Exclusive) ICT 27 January 15:19
German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages Europe 27 January 15:12
Uzbekistan’s CERR forecasts GDP growth for 2022 Uzbekistan 27 January 15:11
Kazakhstan’s modernized national security system must be ready to meet any challenges - president Kazakhstan 27 January 15:01
SOCAR AQS, Iraqi Drilling Company ink protocol Oil&Gas 27 January 15:00
Georgia, Azerbaijan discuss attracting tourists to South Caucasus Georgia 27 January 14:55
Azerbaijani Unibank's assets up in 2021 Finance 27 January 14:55
Iran’s POGC unveils volume of gas extracted from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 27 January 14:51
EIB reveals volume of investments in green transformation Oil&Gas 27 January 14:44
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up gov't bonds for new auction Finance 27 January 14:32
All news