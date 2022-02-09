EU closely monitors Saakashvili's health - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The EU is closely monitoring Georgia’s ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's health condition, the EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“It is highly important to take appropriate measures to ensure Saakashvili's stable health condition,” Hartzell said.

“We have repeatedly expressed our opinion on this matter. Of course, it is very important to make sure that appropriate measures are taken regarding Saakashvili's health. Medical advice is essential and Georgian Government should take it into account,” the Ambassador noted.

According to the EU Ambassador, it is up to the political parties in the parliament to decide how the events will develop in connection with the establishment of a temporary commission of inquiry into Mikheil Saakashvili's case.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government accused Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

Saakashvili declared a hunger strike on the day of his arrest, which led to the deterioration of his health condition and stopped it 50 days later, immediately after being transferred from the prison clinic to the Gori military hospital on November 20.

