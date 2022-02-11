Georgian FM meets US Ambassador

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held a meeting with US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan. The parties reviewed the regional security environment, the developments around Ukraine and reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Talks also focused on the US-Russia security dialogue and US close cooperation with partners in this process. David Zalkaliani thanked the US Government for the close coordination within the dialogue with Russia and supporting Georgia.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting anew highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States, “which is crucial for the common interests of both countries, as well as for the region and Euro-Atlantic security.”