Georgia’s oil imports from Turkmenistan almost triple

Georgia’s petroleum and petroleum oils imports from Turkmenistan in 2021 amounted to $191.8 million, which is an increase of 186.2 percent, compared to $67 million over 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The volume of the imported petroleum and petroleum oils also increased by 103.1 percent – from 149,711 tons to 304,193 tons.

Turkmenistan’s exports of petroleum and petroleum oils to Georgia in December 2021 alone increased by 153.9 percent, compared to the same month of 2020 ($6.3 million), and totaled $16 million.

However, the same figure decreased by 29.8 percent, compared to $22.8 million worth of petroleum and petroleum oils exports to Georgia in November 2021.

Thus, Turkmenistan became the main exporter of petroleum and petroleum oils to Georgia over 2021, followed by Russia ($134.6 million) and Romania ($133.7 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total imports of petroleum and petroleum oils in 2021 amounted to $822.5 million – an increase of 64.9 percent, compared to $498.6 million in 2020.

