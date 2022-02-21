EU ambassador to observe progress on regional development program in Georgia's Kakheti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell will visit the EU-funded projects in Georgia’s Kakheti region during his two-day trip starting today, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Within the framework of the visit the Ambassador, together with the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Mzia Giorgobiani, will visit the municipalities under the 220 million Georgian lari ($75.8 million) worth Pilot Integrated Regional Development Grant Program, of which 186 million Georgian lari ($64.1 million) is provided by the EU.

Hartzell and Giorgobiani will meet the representatives of the SMEs, farmers and exporters, as well as visit local enterprises. The parties also plan to discuss new business opportunities in Gurjaani Technopark.

The 2020-2022 Pilot Integrated Regional Development Program for Georgia is a Government program based on the EU regional development policy, which is aimed at creating a favorable environment for promoting balanced and sustainable development in 4 pilot regions: Kakheti, Imereti, Guria and Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti.

