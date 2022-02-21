Georgian Government issues decree on solar, hydro power plants construction
Latest
20 tons of humanitarian cargo arrives in Tajikistan as part of refugee emergency preparedness action
Azerbaijan awards people distinguished in construction and operation of roads following presidential order
Azerbaijan ready to continue making efforts to ensure regional and global energy security - minister
ICIEC signs Reinsurance Agreement with Spanish Export Credit Agency to support export dev't and FDI in ICIEC member countries
Signing of Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia expected during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev
Another train to depart from Azerbaijan’s Astara city within Russian-Azerbaijani ‘Agroexpress’ project