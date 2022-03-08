IFAD discloses budget for Georgia for 2022 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) will continue implementing the Dairy Modernization and Market Access (DiMMA) Program in Georgia, Fidy Rajaonson, IFAD Country Director for Georgia, told Trend.

According to Rajaonson, this multi-year program (2018-2025) is aimed at enhancing the livelihoods and resilience of small-scale dairy producers, especially in mountain areas, and improving the management of the natural resources on which they depend.

The Program supports rural economic development and poverty reduction by contributing to the modernization and emergence of a competitive, diversified, resilient, and sustainable dairy industry, the country director added.

With a total cost of 46.9 million euros, DiMMA’s budget for 2022 will include 3.2 million euros from IFAD, 650,000 euros - from the Adaptation Fund, 380,000 euros - from the Government of Georgia, and 550,000 - from the beneficiaries, Rajaonson said.

"IFAD will continue deepening the impact of every dollar invested for rural people and tailoring its partnership to accompany Georgia’s development pathway, through lending operations but also policy dialogue, engagement with the private sector and climate funds and South-South Triangular cooperation,", IFAD Country Director for Georgia concluded.

