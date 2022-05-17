Georgian FM meets his French counterpart in Brussels

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian as part of his visit to Brussels, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Georgian MFA, the meeting focused on Georgia’s EU aspirations and the steps taken in this direction, including the membership application and the EU self-assessment questionnaire.

Ministers expressed hope that the EU member states would support the European aspirations of Georgia and the Associated Trio countries and grant them candidate status.