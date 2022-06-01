Foreign visitors from the EU grew four times in April, Georgian NBG says

The number of visits by international travellers to Georgia increased by 160.1 per cent in April 2022 compared to the same period last year. The number of tourists accounted for 85.0 per cent of the total visitors and soared by 140.5 per cent annually, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.

According to NBG, the alleviation of pandemic restrictions and the border opening in Georgia in the second half of 2021 improved the tourism sector by increasing the number of foreign visitors.

Russia, Armenia, Turkey and Ukraine stood out by growth in April. The number of international travellers coming from EU countries, mainly Germany, Poland and Great Britain, grew nearly four times, reaching 14.1 per cent.

NBG added that the number of one-day visits during the reporting month also grew five times.