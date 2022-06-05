Romania sees potential for trade growth with Georgia – ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Romania believes in the potential of increasing the trade relations with Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania told Trend.

According to the source, the commercial exchange between Romania and Georgia in 2021 reached $230 million, which is an increase of 105.5 percent, compared to 2020. Meanwhile, exports increased by 87 percent, and imports - by 219.4 percent.

"These figures show the potential of the two economies and the significant prospects for diversification," the ministry said.

Romania’s strategy is aimed at making efforts to fully tap the existing potential for stronger economic cooperation with Georgia.

In this respect, the Black Sea provides unique opportunities not only for the development of bilateral projects but also for the deepening of our economic relations with other countries in the region, the source noted.

"We are convinced that increased trade exchanges, mobility and people-to-people contacts will promote regional economic stability, social well-being and open up real business opportunities," the ministry said.

---

