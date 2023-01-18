EBRD loans Georgia €55.6 million to modernise Tbilisi Metro

Georgia will receive € 55.6 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the Tbilisi Metro stations’ rehabilitation. The Tbilisi Transport Company will carry out the reconstruction work, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The loan deal was signed by Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and EBRD First Vice President Mark Bowman, who is visiting Georgia as part of his Caucasus trip.

Mark Bowman, the EBRD’s Policy and Partnerships Affairs Chair, and Matteo Patrone, the EBRD’s Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, last visited Georgia in September 2022. This time, the visit will concentrate on upcoming initiatives in both the public and private sectors.