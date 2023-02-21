Georgian products to be promoted in “strategic markets” under $6 mln programme

Otar Shamugia, the Georgian Agriculture Minister, on Monday said the Government was allocating ₾16 million ($6 mln) to promotion of Georgian products in “strategic” foreign markets, including in the United States and Europe, this year, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Speaking to the media following the weekly Government meeting, the official explained the move was aimed at diversifying destinations for Georgian exports and assisting domestic businesses in entering foreign markets.

Pointing to “positive figures” in the ongoing effort thanks to “successful” marketing campaigns by state bodies over the recent years, the Minister said last year the country had exported more than 23 million litres of wine, a 28 percent increase compared to the same period of 2021.

He noted increases had been recorded in exports to the US, Poland, Germany, Japan and the Baltic States.