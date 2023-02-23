Georgian wines, cuisine to be showcased at ITB Berlin tourism fair

Georgian wines, the country’s cuisine and hospitality will be highlighted at ITB Berlin, a major international tourism fair set to run with a celebration of Georgia as the host country of the event in the German capital starting on March 6, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Under the theme of “Infinite Hospitality”, Georgia will be showcased by the National Tourism Administration and companies and institutions from the country, from producers to regional tourism organisations.

Visitors will be offered to learn to write in Georgian calligraphy in a masterclass organised at the national stand, along with opportunities to taste Georgian dishes and wine, the Administration said.

The GNTA said 200 figures from international media would be hosted in the press event for the opening day of the fair.

The Administration’s own Convention and Exhibition Bureau will also meet “leading international companies” at the exhibition, while about 80 companies from the country will present their products.

The Government of the western seaside region of Adjara, City Hall of capital Tbilisi, United Airports of Georgia and destination management organisations will also be involved in highlighting the country’s tourism potential at the event.

They will be joined by the Restaurant Association, with Chairman Shota Burjanadze saying the host country status for the major tourist exhibition was an "unprecedented occasion" for Georgia and an outcome of "a lot of work".

It is the best chance to reveal the abilities of our country and show the world how we can present ourselves as a host country for tourists”, Burjanadze said, adding the experience gained by participation would “give us the opportunity for the people working in [the hospitality] field to improve their work and show the world what kind of hospitable nation we are”.

Nata Kvachantiradze, the head of the Georgian Tourism Association, said the opportunity for “any company from the private sector” to be represented at the exhibition was a “privilege”, and added interest for Georgia's tourism potential was expressed both in visitor numbers and deals with partners interested in the country.

ITB Berlin will run between March 7-9 in the German capital.