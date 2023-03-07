Georgia “one of the safest countries” with “fastest growing economy” - PM at ITB Berlin

Georgia is “one of the safest countries” and enjoying “one of the fastest-growing” economies, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Monday at the opening event for the ITB Berlin international tourism fair that is showcasing Georgia as its Host Country in the German capital, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The PM told the audience of the launch event his country was achieving the safety and economic output despite being faced with challenges, presenting an attractive proposition for potential visitors.

He also told those attending the opening show of the fair Georgia was striving to become a “member of the European family” with its “rich and unique history and culture”.

He stressed his Government was doing its “utmost” to achieve “fully-fledged membership” of the European Union, following last year’s decision of the bloc to grant Georgia a European perspective and outline priorities for granting it a membership candidate status.

Current efforts of every Georgian are directed towards the day when Georgia will eventually secure its place on the map of Europe, which we deserve with our history and culture, our past and modernity; the day when we will proudly say together with you that we are hosts in Europe”, Garibashvili said.

He also said the country’s history, culture and inheritance had demonstrated Georgians were “not only a part of, but co-creators of, the modern European civilisation”.

ITB Berlin hosted its launch event featuring dignitaries on Monday, with the fair opening its door to the general public between Tuesday and Thursday. A programme introducing Georgian history, culture, cuisine, performing arts and tourist destinations is being offered to those visiting the fairgrounds in the capital city.