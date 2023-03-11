Deputy Economy Minister: Georgia’s ITB Berlin Host Country status will lead to “new target markets”

Georgia's Host Country status of ITB Berlin, a major international tourism fair that closed in the German capital this week, will lead the country to “new target markets” and attract more visitors, Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Kvrivishvili highlighted the “exceptionally interesting and comprehensive” pavilion hosted by the Georgian represented at the fair between Tuesday and Thursday, with the programme showcasing the country's cultural heritage, natural monuments, folklore, cuisine and 8,000-year-old history of winemaking.

The Government is “actively working” to make Georgia a “well-developed, four-season” tourist country by investing in “various directions” and developing “attractive tourist places, balneological resorts, infrastructure and competitive services”, Kvrivishvili said.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised the growth of the domestic airline market, noting her office was working to introduce new airlines to the local market and increase flight frequencies.

ITB Berlin ran under the theme of “Infinite Hospitality” and showcased Georgian tourism destinations, culture, cuisine and performed arts to visitors from 180 countries.

Up to 80 Georgian companies of the domestic tourism sector, as well as state bodies were present at the fair to promote the country to about 90,000 visitors that flocked to the fairgrounds.