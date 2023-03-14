Georgian PM, Rothschild & Co Managing Director discuss strategy action plan for turning Georgia into regional financial hub

Plans for establishing Georgia as a financial hub of the Black Sea region were reviewed at a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Arielle de Rothschild, the Managing Director of Rothschild & Co, on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The PM’s press office said the sides discussed the “main priorities and goals” covered by the action plan, which is expected to be submitted by a working group of representatives selected in coordination with the Georgian Government.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of attracting new foreign investors and direct foreign investments into the country.

Prepared at the initiative of Garibashvili in cooperation with the financial service group and Kaiser Partner, a Liechtenstein and Switzerland-based wealth advising company, the strategy has been developed with the aim of turning the country into a multifunctional hub in technology, education and financial services.

Rothschild & Co advisors Pierre Adeline and Ella Trad, Kaiser Partner Executive Manager Stefan Liniger and Georgian Government Administration Head Revaz Javelidze were involved in the meeting, with Tilla Caveng, the Head of the Strategic Direction of Kaiser Partner remotely attending.

The agreement between the Rothschild company and the Georgian Government on the objective was signed in Brussels in 2021.