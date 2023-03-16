Georgian FM, representatives of EEAS, European Commission discuss Georgia-EU agenda

The current issues of the Georgia-EU agenda and the progress made by the country on its European Union integration path, including fulfilling the 12-point conditions outlined by the European Council for granting the country candidate membership status, were discussed by Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, the European External Action Service delegation and representatives of the European Commission, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The sides highlighted the “historic decision” [last June] of the European Council to grant Georgia the European perspective, thus moving the country into the enlargement package and “formally” opening its path to the EU, the Foreign Ministry said.

Darchiashvili emphasised the “full utilisation” of the potential of the Association Agreement [including the 2014-signed Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement] would promote the economic and sectoral integration of Georgia into the EU and would “practically” prepare the country for membership. He also highlighted the Georgian Government’s readiness for integration.

The conversation touched on the recent report of the European Commission that “positively” assessed the progress achieved by Georgia on legal and institutional compliance with the EU.