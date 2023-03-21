Georgian President congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has congratulated the Azerbaijani community of the country on Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

Expressing good wishes on the occasion of Novruz, she said: "I congratulate all the citizens who celebrate Novruz today, as well as all Azerbaijanis living in Georgia and guests of the country on the arrival of spring".

"I also congratulate the citizens of neighboring countries - Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan - and other states on the holiday. May this day be the beginning of a new one, bring renewal and good relations," she wrote.