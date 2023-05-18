Georgian, Dutch PM discuss ties, Tbilisi’s EU integration prospects

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte discussed bilateral ties and Georgia’s European integration prospects on the sidelines of the ongoing Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The officials reviewed Georgia’s progress on its European integration path and the European Council's decision last year to grant the country a European perspective.

They also discussed prospects of further strengthening sectoral cooperation between their countries, the Georgian Government press office said.

Garibashvili thanked Rutte for his country’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and extended an invitation for an official visit to Tbilisi.