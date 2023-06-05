German Chancellor to hold meeting with Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will receive Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on June 9 in Berlin, Trend reports.

The meeting will hold in the German Chancellery.

The parties plan to discuss a number of issues, including foreign policy issues, security issues and European policy. Economic cooperation issues are also expected to be discussed.

Georgia and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have been actively cooperating in various fields since then. There are more than 50 mutual cooperation agreements between the countries, covering such areas as taxation, defense, culture, education, crime control and investment.