Georgia's foreign trade turnover grows in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Georgia's foreign trade turnover for the period from January through May 2023 increased by almost 19 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $8.4 billion (excluding unorganized trade), Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Service of Georgia, the volume of imports to Georgia during the reporting period amounted to $5.8 billion, which exceeds the figure for the period from January through May 2022 by 19.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the export of Georgian products reached $2.5 billion, which is an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the period from January through May 2022.

Georgia's trade balance has remained negative, amounting to $3.4 billion since the beginning of 2023, which exceeds the same indicator for the five months of 2022 by 19.5 percent.

Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased by 32.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, amounting to more than $19 billion (excluding unorganized trade). The export of Georgian products amounted to about $5.6 billion last year, which is an increase of almost 32 percent compared to 2021.

Products worth $13.5 billion were imported into Georgia during the reporting period, which exceeds the same indicator in 2021 by 33.2 percent.