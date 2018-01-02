Three shot at New Year's Eve party in Tennessee

2 January 2018 04:18 (UTC+04:00)

Two police officers and a civilian were hospitalized Monday after a shooting at a New Year's Eve party at a nightclub in Newbern, Tennessee, CBS affiliate WREG reports.

The incident occurred at Douglas Cafe-Betty's on Smith Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, and shots rang out when officers arrived to the scene, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

The Dyer County Sheriff's Office said the officers are in stable condition. The civilian's condition has not been released.

Authorities identified one of the injured officers as Cranston Fisk. The Dyersburg State Gazette reports that Fisk is a 4-year law enforcement veteran and spent the past two years with the Newbern Police Department.

One person has been taken into custody, but two other suspects are still at large, the sheriff's office said.

