DPRK and Russia agreed to hold meeting this year

1 June 2018 03:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Such an agreement was achieved following the results of the talks between the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang.

The DPRK and Russia agreed to hold a summit meeting this year. It will be timed to coincide with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the information, the corresponding agreement was reached on the results of talks held on May 31 between the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang. The message says that the parties agreed to "intensify high-level exchanges and cooperation in various fields, in particular, to meet the leaders of the DPRK and Russia this year, when the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is celebrated."

Earlier on Thursday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was too early to talk about the possibility of meeting Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

