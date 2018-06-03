Hamburg Airport temporarily stopped working because of short circuit

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The international airport of Hamburg suspended air traffic on Sunday after the incident with a short circuit.

"The airport is forced to cease air traffic today and it was not possible to eliminate the problem." The airport needs a backup power source to ensure safe operation, " says the airport's Twitter.

"The access roads to the airport were blocked by the police," the airport press service said.

Earlier on Sunday, a short circuit occurred at the airport. Because of problems with electricity, it became impossible to register passengers, which affected the departure of flights.

Hamburg Airport serves 17 million people annually, this is the fifth figure among all air harbors in Germany.

