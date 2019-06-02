Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs

2 June 2019 23:44 (UTC+04:00)

Local elections in Greece on Sunday saw the conservative opposition party making further gains against the ruling Syriza ahead of an expected general election next month, initial results indicated, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party suffered its first major defeat in years to the conservative New Democracy party in last Sunday’s European Parliament vote, prompting him to say he would call an early election.

The snap election is expected to take place on July 7.

On Sunday, the seats of the mayor of Athens and the district governor for the wider Athens area were the top prizes up for grabs in the runoffs of local elections.

Results showed New Democracy candidates winning both seats, handing the conservatives another boost before Greeks return to vote in the expected election next month.

The Athens mayor seat is expected to be won by New Democracy’s Kostas Bakoyannis, who got 65% of the vote, a 30 point lead over his nearest rival, with 98% of the vote counted.

Conservative candidate George Patoulis also led his closest rival from Syriza in the district of the wider Athens area. With 96% of the vote counted, Patoulis had 66% against 34% for the incumbent local governor.

