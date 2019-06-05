3 civilians killed in attacks in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region

5 June 2019 04:36 (UTC+04:00)

At least three civilians were killed and several others injured in violent clashes opposing armed separatists and a muslim community in Wum, a locality in Cameroon's restive English-speaking region of Northwest, the region's governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following "an attack staged by secessionist activists" in Thursday that led to the killing of a local Hausa community leader, "a group of Hausa and Aku youths" carried out Monday "targeted acts of vandalism," killing two and injuring five, Lafrique said in a statement Tuesday.

The violence also caused "destruction of houses and property" of the both sides, he said, adding that prompt intervention of government forces on ground significantly contributed to check the situation from degenerating.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify and punish all those responsible for such unfortunate initiatives that undermine national unity, national cohesion and our territory integrity," Lafrique said.

The attack, pitting a civil community against armed separatists, was the first of its kind since November 2017 when separatists began clashing with government forces to demand the independence of the minority two Cameroon's Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Separatist leaders have condemned "inter-tribal conflict" in the restive regions blaming the government for fueling the dispute in order to "weaken" support for the armed separatists from the locals.

At least 430,000 people have been displaced internally by the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cameroon goes to the polls as Biya seeks to extend 36-year rule
Other News 7 October 2018 04:55
Separatists have killed 84 troops since Sept. 2017: Cameroon
Other News 21 June 2018 04:00
Azerbaijani president congratulates Cameroon’s counterpart
Politics 20 May 2018 11:26
At least 17 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes
Other News 2 October 2017 23:53
Suspected Boko Haram members kill 18 people in northeast Nigeria
Other News 2 September 2017 07:44
Bomb attack kills 4 in northern Cameroon
Other News 24 August 2017 07:49
Latest
Oil prices fall after surprise build in U.S. inventories
Oil&Gas 06:01
Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
World 05:11
U.S. seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting
US 03:47
Shooter kills four in Australian city of Darwin
Other News 02:47
Zelensky invites NATO to hold Council session in Kiev
World 01:51
Greek parliament will vote on tax exemption measure before snap election: PM
Europe 00:50
Syrian Air Defences down terrorist drones in Hama province
Arab World 00:00
MFA: Azerbaijan welcomes French court decision to cancel illegal "agreement"
Politics 4 June 23:23
Shooting kills one person in U.S. city of Boston, suspect caught
US 4 June 22:54