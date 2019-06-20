6th International LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction with total $2M prize fund open for entries

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

The 6th International LafargeHolcim Awards competition invites architects, engineers, projectors, designers, and students studying at the construction faculty to join the competition, Trend reports with reference to the foundation.

Applications for participation at the competition are accepted from June 4, 2019 (14:00 GMT). Deadline for submission of the project is February 25, 2020 (14:00 GMT). The purpose of the competition is to support innovative, unusual and creative projects for Sustainable Construction. Criteria include innovation, ethical standards and social responsibility, resources and environmental performance, cost-effectiveness and compliance, contextual and aesthetic effects, and CO2 emission reduction.

The selection of projects and concepts at the initial stage is carried out in 5 regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The projects from Azerbaijan will be reviewed within the framework of European projects. The Jury has determined $330,000 award fund for each region. The projects winning at the regional level will be entitled to compete for Gold, Silver and Bronze awards at the Global LafargeHolcim Awards competition. Rewarding will be in two categories: "Basic" and "Next Generation".

The "Main Category" includes architects, designers, engineers, project owners, landscape designers, builders and others who are generally associated with the construction field. Applications should relate to three project groups: public-social and civil construction, landscape, urban planning and infrastructure and materials, products and construction technologies.

The “Next Generation” category includes young professionals and university students. Age of the project authors should not be more than 30 years old. In this category, the projects should be the ones meeting the key requirements of sustainable development-based construction and supporting its solutions.

The projects should comply with 5 key principles of sustainable development-based construction: progress, population, planet, development, and skill. The provided projects should be at the design stage, but their construction and commercial production should not begin until January 1, 2019. Age of the project authors should not be less than 18 years old as of February 25, 2020.

The prize fund of the competition is $2 million. The winners will be announced in September/November 2020. To participate in the competition, you can visit www.lafargeholcim-awards.org. Participants can contact the Holcim (Azerbaijan) Public Relations Department mehdi.mehdiyev@lafargeholcim.com or technical support service of the competition https://www.lafargeholcim-foundation.org/helpdesk for specific questions regarding their registration.

LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction was established in 2003 to raise awareness in terms of ensuring a sustainable future in the field of architecture, engineering, urban planning, and construction. The main goal is to support the non-profit organizations and initiatives of sustainable construction by achieving excellent architecture and higher living standards.

