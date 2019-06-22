UN Security Council to discuss Iran at US request on Monday

22 June 2019 05:03 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Iran on Monday afternoon following a request from the US mission, a UN spokesperson said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"At 3:00 p.m. [EST, 7:00 p.m. GMT], the Security Council will meet for closed consultations on the Middle East", the program said.

Earlier on Friday, a diplomatic source said that the mission of the United States to the UN had requested to hold the meeting to discuss the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Iran’s downing of a US navy surveillance drone.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that they shot down a US surveillance drone that had violated Iran’s airspace, an assertion denied by Washington.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States had been ready to retaliate with military force over the downed drone, but stopped a strike shortly before it was about to happen as the response would not be "proportionate".

