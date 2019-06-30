Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum on Sunday demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians, in the largest demonstrations since a deadly security service raid on a protest camp three weeks ago, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and chanted “civilian, civilian” and “blood for blood” in several parts of the capital as security forces looked on. Opposition groups posted videos of what they said were rallies in other cities.

Talks broke down and protests paused after security services raided a sit-in protest outside the defense ministry on June 3. But there has been a run of smaller demonstrations in recent days, and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition called for a million people to turn out on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the ruling military council which had warned a day earlier that the coalition would bear the responsibility for any loss of life or damage resulting from the rallies.

