Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan

30 June 2019 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum on Sunday demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians, in the largest demonstrations since a deadly security service raid on a protest camp three weeks ago, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Protesters waved the Sudanese flag and chanted “civilian, civilian” and “blood for blood” in several parts of the capital as security forces looked on. Opposition groups posted videos of what they said were rallies in other cities.

Talks broke down and protests paused after security services raided a sit-in protest outside the defense ministry on June 3. But there has been a run of smaller demonstrations in recent days, and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition called for a million people to turn out on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the ruling military council which had warned a day earlier that the coalition would bear the responsibility for any loss of life or damage resulting from the rallies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan
Other News 20:55
Millions march called in Sudan, army and parties disclaim responsibility for victims
Other News 08:15
Protesters in Georgia plan to march to business center
Georgia 27 June 14:18
Tbilisi protests: detained get released, another rally held
Georgia 27 June 10:33
Detained protesters in Georgia released
Georgia 26 June 14:06
Protest actions continue in Georgia, some go on hunger strike
Georgia 26 June 10:13
Latest
3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan
Other News 20:55
Turkey to resolutely continue counter-terror ops in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey 20:41
UAE confident OPEC+ will reach a decision to balance oil market balance
Arab World 20:23
UNESCO Director-General visits Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve (PHOTO)
Society 19:55
Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists
Tourism 19:51
After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, U.S. and North Korea to reopen talks
US 19:25
2 Australians, 3 Filipinos missing off coast in central Philippines
Other News 18:57
EU's Tusk proposes Commission job for center-left: German parliamentary adviser
Europe 18:33
Hotter than Death Valley: Europe burns, sweats in record heat
Europe 17:57