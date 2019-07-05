At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast

5 July 2019 05:01 (UTC+04:00)

At least 26 people died after a lobster-fishing boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of Honduras during poor weather conditions, an armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday, in one of the country’s worst-ever accidents at sea, Trend reports citing reuters.

Forty-seven people were rescued after the accident near Puerto Lempira, said Jose Domingo Meza, the armed forces spokesman.

Various boats have gathered off the Honduran coast for lobster-fishing season, which began this month and runs through February.

Another fishing boat capsized earlier in the day in the same region because of the poor weather, but all 49 people onboard were rescued, Meza said.

Honduras lobster exports generated $46 million in 2018, according to official data, and were sent mostly to the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Honduras searches for 9 missing fishermen
World 03:11
Five foreign tourists killed in plane crash in Honduras
Other News 19 May 07:31
Honduran president calls Jerusalem Israeli capital, not moving embassy yet
Other News 25 March 00:59
Honduras to talk with Israel, U.S. on Jerusalem embassy
Israel 2 January 10:21
Bus carrying Honduran migrants collides with police car in Mexico - reports
Other News 17 November 2018 08:37
Heavy rain kills 8 in Honduras
Other News 11 October 2018 05:26
Latest
Google Maps down, sparking mass disorientation
World 05:28
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 04:40
'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC
US 04:28
Member of Sicilian mafia captured in Bolivia
World 03:21
Honduras searches for 9 missing fishermen
World 03:11
Putin holds friendly meeting with Berlusconi at Rome airport
World 02:44
PSG sign Herrera until 2024
World 02:19
Brit found dead in Thai cinema 'while watching horror movie Annabelle Comes Home'
World 01:42
Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
World 01:03