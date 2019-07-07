Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer

7 July 2019 06:31 (UTC+04:00)

The wife of film celebrity Vinnie Jones, Tanya Jones, has died in Los Angeles from aggressive skin cancer at the age of 53, media reported, citing a spokesperson for the actor, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

In a statement, cited by UK-based The Daily Star, the actor's spokesperson said that "at 8.46 a.m. local time in Los Angeles on Saturday, 6 July, Vinnie Jones' wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness [...] Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time".

Back in 2013, Vinnie Jones reportedly revealed that he and Tanya were both suffering from melanoma.

According to the media report, Tanya Jones had already been treated twice for cervical cancer.

The pair reportedly got married in 1994 in the actor's hometown of Watford, Herts, in the UK. They later moved to the United States after Vinnie Jones retired from professional football, where he has since become a popular actor.

Vinnie Jones made his cinema debut in Guy Ritchie's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" as a mob enforcer. Later he played in "Eurotrip", "Mean Machine", "X-Men: The Last Stand", "Snatch" and other popular movies.

According to media reports, Vinni Jones' wife is survived by her daughter from a previous marriage. "Vinnie has been by her bedside. It's heartbreaking news", the spokesperson said, cited by The Daily Star.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over half Israel's 2019 drug basket budget goes to cancer
Israel 4 January 13:12
Cancer is Israel’s biggest killer, though death rate is among lowest in world
Israel 13 December 2018 16:24
China approves 17 anti-cancer drugs for medical insurance coverage
China 10 October 2018 09:56
Israeli startups raised nearly $500m in Sep
Israel 2 October 2018 16:26
New blood test could detect eight common cancers: study
Other News 19 January 2018 23:07
US approves first biosimilar for certain breast, stomach cancers
Other News 2 December 2017 01:56
Latest
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 07:17
Tunisia recovers 14 migrants' bodies after dozens drowned off coast
World 06:03
Turkish security forces neutralize at least 3 PKK militants in country's south
World 05:39
Fuel truck explodes in Urals, three dead
World 05:09
Brazilian House speaker predicts pension reform vote on Tuesday
World 04:24
Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened
World 04:21
2 policemen killed in gunmen attack near Iraqi capital
World 03:34
5.1-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 03:08