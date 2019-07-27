WADA removes North Korean Anti-Doping Committee from non-compliant list

27 July 2019 05:22 (UTC+04:00)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Friday that North Korea’s Anti-Doping Committee had been removed from the list of entities found in breach of its anti-doping rules, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Upon recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and following a circular vote of its Executive Committee (ExCo), the Agency has today removed the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Anti-Doping Committee (DPRK Anti-Doping Committee) from the list of Signatories deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code," it said.

The North Korean agency was found in violation of WADA's doping testing rules in September 2018 and failed to make necessary changes within the required four months, receiving a non-compliant status in February 2019.

Since then, it has been implementing "corrective measures" with the help of the Chinese anti-doping authority.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by World Anti-Doping Agency president
Politics 12 November 2018 11:13
Turkmenistan sets up National Anti-Doping Agency
Turkmenistan 12 January 2018 13:02
National anti-doping agency to appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 6 November 2017 18:06
Azerbaijan eyes to create national anti-doping agency
Society 24 October 2016 16:09
Azerbaijan condemns ban on Russian athletes for Paralympics
Society 31 August 2016 14:38
Latest
Trump says he expects Apple to announce it will build plant in Texas
World 04:41
U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
World 04:06
Trump says he does not blame Turkey for buying Russian air defense system
Turkey 03:55
Bodies of 60 migrants recovered off Libya's western coast
World 03:18
3 civilians killed, 10 wounded in 2 explosions in Iraq
World 02:52
New York man arrested at airport for attempt to join Taliban: reports
World 02:50
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara festival (PHOTO)
Politics 01:38
Baku-Dubai flight made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Society 01:13
Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
World 00:23