4 killed, 3 trapped in SW China coal mine blast

1 August 2019 06:50 (UTC+04:00)

Four people were killed in a coal mine blast in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a coal mine in Liangyan Town, the city of Bijie. Eight people were trapped when the gas explosion happened.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, one person was saved, four killed and three remained trapped in the mine.

Rescue work is underway. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

