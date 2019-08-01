4 killed, 3 trapped in SW China coal mine blast

Four people were killed in a coal mine blast in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The explosion happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a coal mine in Liangyan Town, the city of Bijie. Eight people were trapped when the gas explosion happened.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, one person was saved, four killed and three remained trapped in the mine.

Rescue work is underway. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news