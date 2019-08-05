70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia

Tunisian security units arrested 70 of different nationalities who planned to cross illegally the Mediterranean to Europe, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a ministry statement, they were arrested in a house in the southeastern province of Sfax.

After consulting with the public prosecutor's office, the authorities concerned will take necessary measures against the illegal immigrants, the statement said. Enditem

