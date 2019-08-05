70 Europe-bound illegal immigrants arrested in southeastern Tunisia

5 August 2019 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian security units arrested 70 of different nationalities who planned to cross illegally the Mediterranean to Europe, the Interior Ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a ministry statement, they were arrested in a house in the southeastern province of Sfax.

After consulting with the public prosecutor's office, the authorities concerned will take necessary measures against the illegal immigrants, the statement said. Enditem

