At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official

9 August 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

At least 200,000 Nigerians die annually from food poisoning, a worrisome development which the government is working to reverse, an official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Also, the most populous African country records up to 90,000 cases of food-borne disease yearly, said Bitrus Nabasu, Nigeria's permanent secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Speaking at a food safety workshop in the central Nigerian state of Nasarawa, Nabasu said a lot of measures are being taken to tackle the problem.

Food poisoning is caused by contamination during food processing and preservation.

To tackle this, the official said appropriate authorities in the country such as the Standards Organization of Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, among others, now pay greater attention to food safety issues.

An arrangement is in top gear by the government to partner with relevant stakeholders in the food processing and production chain to provide scientific evidence-based data, he said.

"It would be useful in the elaboration of food standards by local and global food standards-setting bodies," he added.

The official urged Nigerians to ensure that foods are free from contamination before consumption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan takes measures to reduce food prices
Economy 18 July 13:52
Kazakhstan to use American technologies in meat manufacturing
Economy 12 July 15:02
Kazakhstan to expand export to Tajikistan
Economy 12 July 14:17
Kazakhstan to expand vegetable oil production
Economy 4 July 14:17
South Korea gives most aid to North Korea since 2008 amid food shortage
Other News 19 June 13:54
Kyrgyzstan to resume food export to Kazakhstan
Economy 23 May 11:17
Latest
Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station
World 03:46
World Bank's portfolio in Nigeria among largest in Africa: official
World 03:20
Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
World 02:42
Tesla hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
World 02:41
Finland to have new culture minister for one year
World 01:51
Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
World 01:34
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport
World 00:58
UK to ease visa restrictions on top scientists post-Brexit
World 00:16
Mexico: 19 dead as police find bodies hung from bridge in apparent gang feud
World 8 August 23:47