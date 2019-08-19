Hundreds of flights cancelled as thunderstorms hit Chicago

Strong thunderstorms hit U.S. city Chicago on Sunday morning, disrupting hundreds of flights and a local air show, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Due to heavy rain moving through the Chicago area, airlines at the city's main international airport O'hare have cancelled more than 300 flights, said the airport management.

According to air traffic website Flightradar 24, the average arrival delay at O'hare international airport was 58 minutes, and departures were delayed by an average of 118 minutes.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall will be possibly affecting the U.S central Plains to the Great Lakes and Northeast Unite States, the National Weather Service has forecast.

The adverse weather has also impacted the second day of the Chicago Air and Water Show. The stunt show could not start at 10:00 local time as scheduled. It has to wait until Chicago area weather clears up, said event organizer.

