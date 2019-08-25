North Korean leader Kim oversaw test of 'super-large multiple rocket launcher': KCNA

25 August 2019 03:59 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher” on Saturday, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks amid stalled denuclearization talks.

Photos released by North Korean state media showed rockets launching from large tubes mounted on the back of an eight-wheel vehicle.

Analysts said it appeared to be at least the fourth new missile system unveiled by North Korea since denuclearization talks stalled at a February summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

North Korea must step up development of new strategic and tactical weapons to counter “ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces,” Kim said on Saturday, according to KCNA.

North Korea’s young defense scientists who developed the missiles are a “precious treasure and wealth of the country which cannot be bartered for anything,” Kim said.

On Saturday, a KCNA commentary said North Korea “will never barter the strategic security of the country for the sanctions relief.”

American officials have been trying to restart the stalled talks with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which are heavily sanctioned.

After the latest tests, Trump again touted his good relationship with Kim and said the North Korean leader had been “pretty straight with me.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea's Kim oversaw the test-firing of new weapon again
World 17 August 05:44
Trump agrees to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by May
US 9 March 2018 04:41
North Korean official: Broader ties with Iran required
Iran 25 October 2012 10:25
Latest
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 03:48
Suriname President Bouterse convicted of murder for 1982 executions
Other News 02:40
Three wounded in stabbing in the Hague
Europe 01:43
Man with knife holds 5 People hostage in centre of Rio
Other News 01:00
Several people injured in stabbing on shopping street in Hague
World 00:12
Iraq PM says he will quit after cleric's call
Iran 29 November 23:22
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 29 November 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 29 November 21:56
British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Europe 29 November 21:31