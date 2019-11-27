Ariane rocket launches two satellites from French Guiana

27 November 2019 02:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Ariane 5 rocket will be carrying the TIBA-1 telecommunications satellite and the Inmarsat GX5 mobile communications satellite, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The commercial launch service provider Arianespace is launching two telecommunications satellites using an Ariane 5 RCA rocket from Guiana Space Centre in Kourou.

The Ariane 5 rocket carries the TIBA-1, a civil and government telecommunications satellite for Egypt, as well as the Inmarsat GX5, a mobile communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space.

