Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 21, pile pressure on president

2 December 2019 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

Clashes between police and suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 21 people this weekend, authorities said, adding fuel to bilateral tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to designate the drug gangs as terrorists, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is pushing a less confrontational approach to subduing the cartels, repeated on Sunday that he would not accept any intervention from abroad, while doubling down on his strategy of containment.

But the killings clouded celebrations marking his first year in office, which were buffeted by a march in Mexico City by thousands of people protesting the violence.

The government of the northern state of Coahuila said local security forces killed seven gunmen early on Sunday, adding to 10 others who were shot dead during exchanges in and around the small town of Villa Union not far from the Texas border.

Four police were also killed and six wounded in the shootouts, which stunned residents of the town around midday on Saturday, sparking alarm on social media and fresh criticism of the government’s approach to handling the powerful gangs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Five suspected cartel gunmen killed in Mexican town near US border
Other News 1 December 03:37
Visit of writer David Toscana to Baku continues
Society 29 November 18:14
Trump says U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
US 27 November 08:05
Eminent Mexican writer David Toscana for the first time in Baku
Society 26 November 14:48
Death toll from 3-bus collision in Mexico climbs to 13
Other News 20 November 04:05
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 17 November 08:36
Latest
Putin, Xi Jinping to launch Power of Siberia pipeline
Russia 02:38
At least 24 people killed in bus crash in Tunisia
Other News 01:41
No indications for terrorist motive in the Hague stabbing: police
Europe 00:47
Syrian Air Defence repel drone attack on airport near city of Hama
Arab World 1 December 23:55
Israeli Defence Minister approves new Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron
Israel 1 December 22:39
British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack
Europe 1 December 21:33
New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip
Europe 1 December 21:24
Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
Europe 1 December 20:55
TANAP to open up great opportunities for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 1 December 20:28