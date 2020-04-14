WHO does not recommend to use BCG vaccine against COVID

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it has no convincing evidence that the anti-tuberculosis BCG( Bacille Calmette-Guйrin) vaccine can help reduce risks of coronavirus infection. Trend reports citing TASS.

"There is no evidence that the Bacille Calmette-Guйrin vaccine (BCG) protects people against infection with COVID19," it said in its daily bulletin.

"Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available," it said. "In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of COVID19."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.