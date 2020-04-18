Indiscriminate shelling kills 2 in Libya's capital

Indiscriminate shelling on Friday hit residential areas in different parts of Libya's capital Tripoli, killing two civilians, a local official told Xinhua, Trend reports.

The shelling also injured 12 others, said Osama Ali, spokesman of the Libyan health ministry's emergency department.

The UN-backed Libyan government's forces accused the rival east-based army of carrying out the shelling.

Meanwhile, the east-based army announced downing of two drones belonging to the government's forces in southwestern Libya.

The UN-backed government and the east-based army have been fighting since April 2019 over the control of Tripoli, which killed and injured many civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others.

Despite international calls for cease-fire in Libya, the deadly armed conflict has continued with collateral civilian casualties. Enditem